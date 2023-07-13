Soludo Bans Sit-At-Home, Says Anambra Will Not Allow Anarchy

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Thursday, said henceforth, residents of the state would no longer obey sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups.

Advertisement

The governor’s spokesman, Christian Aburime, stated this in a release in Awka. He said the decision was sequel to last week’s sit-at-home which was ordered by Simon Ekpa, the leader of a splinter of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Soludo recalled that the mainstream IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had times without number, disassociated themselves from sit-at-home except on days Kanu would appear in court.

According to the statement, “Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South-east.

“As for the imposition of sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups, this is a clear violation of the law. Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order.

“Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open. Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness.”

Advertisement

Sit-at-home was imposed on the South-East shortly after the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB. Its initial concept was to pressure concerned authorities to release Kanu.

However, the order, which is being observed on Mondays, has witnessed myriads of criminal activities, leading to loss of lives and property.