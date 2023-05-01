Soludo Moves Against IPOB, Threatens Salary Slash For Workers Observing Sit-At-Home

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Civil servants in the Anambra State employ that observe Monday’s sit-at-home will henceforth have their monthly salaries slashed by half.

Gov Charles Soludo stated this while addressing the state workers during the May Day celebration held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said it was unfortunate that state civil servants had adopted Mondays as work-free days, adding that it should come to a stop.

In his words, “You cannot be working for just four days a week and earn full salaries. We must get back to working on Mondays.

“If we do not go to work, we must not get our full salary. We must be paid proportionally to the number of days we work. If we must continue not attending work on Monday, we must direct Saturday work.

“You must do your work and we cannot be working for 70 per cent and earn 110 per cent. We will cut your salaries when you fail to come work on Monday.”

Mondays are being observed as sit-at-home in most south-east states since the rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria in 2021. Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, which is championing the secesion of the Old Eastern Region of the country from the entire Nigeria.

His faithful declared the sit-at-home to press home his release. Despite the cancellation of the order by IPOB, Mondays have been bedevilled with crimes, leading the citizens to avoid working on those days.

The governor’s directive will be interpreted by IPOB supporters as an affront on the organization.