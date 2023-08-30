Soludo Sets Up Committee To Distribute Relief Materials To Anambra Flood Victims

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Government has set up a committee for the distribution of relief materials to 2022 flood victims in the state.

Advertisement

The committee is to be headed by the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Paul Odenigbo, while the Executive Director SEMA, Mr. CY Agupugo will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are the Special Adviser (SA) to the governor on Political Matters, Mr. Alex Obiogbolu, the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Matters, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, and the Transition Committee Chairmen (TCC) of the eight affected Local Government Areas (LGA).

The LGAs are Anambra West, Anambra East, Ayamelum, Awka North, Ogbaru, Ekwusigo, Ihiala and Idemili South.

Odenigbo during the meeting commended the State Government for setting up the committee which according to him was as stipulated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The ES urged the TCCs to ensure that the items were equitably distributed to the people as the state governor has instructed that the items must reach the affected victims in good time.

Advertisement

The SA on political matters to the governor, Mr. Alex Obiogbolu said that people need to be accountable for the items and even the process of the distribution.

He added, “The TC Chairmen are eager and confident to work; you know confidence arises from performance per excellent because your past experiences in the distribution of relief items will count in this exercise.’’