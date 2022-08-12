Soludo Suspends LG Chairman Over Alleged Wife Killing

63 SHARES Share Tweet

The transition committee chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon Mbazulike Iloka, has been suspended for allegedly beating his wife to death last Sunday.

The deceased, Chidiebere, reportedly slumped and died on the fateful day after serving her husband food, our correspondent gathered.

His culpability over the death of his wife is not unconnected with his routine beating of his wife before the death, a resident of the area told our correspondent on condition of anonymity. Police sources said they had commenced investigations into the matter.

As a result, Hon Iloka was directed to step down until investigations into the matter were concluded. The directive by Gov Charles Soludo was contained in a statement signed by Mr Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, commissioner, local government, chieftaincy and community affairs, Anambra State.

The statement, entitled ‘Letter of Suspension From Officer’, read, “Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, the late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka, on 7th of August, 2022, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow unfettered investigations and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of the local government administration not later than 12th August, 2022, until further notice.”