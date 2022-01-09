Soun Of Ogbomoso’s Daughter Dies At 71

The family of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, has been thrown into mourning following the death of the eldest child of the late monarch, Prof. Taibat Danmole.

Danmole aged 71 died on Sunday barely a month after her father died at the age of 95 having spent 48 years on the throne.

Although no official statement has been issued to announce Danmole’s death, sources close to the late monarch said she would be buried on Sunday.

The deceased, who was a Commissioner for Education in Oyo State during the military era was a professor of education.

She was said to have been sick for some months before she died on Saturday.

The late Danmole was said to have been a lecturer at the University of Ilorin before she transferred her service to the Lagos State University where she retired.

She joined her husband, Prof. Hakeem Danmole at the Al-Hikmah University Ilorin after her retirement .