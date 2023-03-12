South African Rapper Collapses On Stage, Dies

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

South African rapper, Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch, is dead.

Costa died on Saturday after collapsing on stage during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The artiste who had always dreamt of performing at Ultra – the biggest EDM festival – since high school, was recently signed to Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture.

In videos making rounds on the internet, the singer fell down during the performance but continued singing after he was picked up by his bodyguard. He however slumped a second time and had to be carried off stage.

A statement by his family confirming the incident said, “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

The family thanked “emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.

“As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.

“The Tsobanoglou family thank you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” the statement added.

The ‘Big Flexa’ crooner’s death comes a week after signing to Akon’s record label and announcing that he was ready to push his music to the international audience

Twitch’s death is the latest tragedy to befall the South African music industry after the death of rapper AKA