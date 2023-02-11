What Rapper ‘AKA’ Said Before He Was Shot Dead

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Friday night, Popular South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was killed in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road, Durban, South Africa.

Advertisement

Before his death, the rapper made a post via his Instagram page where he told his fans about his upcoming album ‘Mass Country’ scheduled for release in two weeks.

In the post shared about six hours before he was fatally killed, AKA said the long-awaited album would be released on February 27, 2023.

Also, a video circulating online showed the rapper toasting drinks with his friends and telling them “wherever I go you go with me.”

just after this post … pic.twitter.com/6MTfvFz146 — AfroMambo (@afro_mambo) February 10, 2023

Some of his industry friends and fans left condolence messages under the post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Durban police and AKA’s family have confirmed his murder.

It was learnt that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down.

Born and raised in Cape Town, the singer gained significance after releasing his single “Victory Lap” which was part of his debut studio album, Altar Ego (2011).

He gained recognition in Nigeria after releasing a hit single titled “Fela in Versace”. The rapper has also worked with Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy.