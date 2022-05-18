South East Grounded For Third Day Following Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

Business activities were generally grounded in Enugu and other South-East states following the arraignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in a Federal High Court, Abuja, Wednesday.

A survey by THE WHISTLER shows that schools, banks, markets, transport compnaies and pubs were shut.

Our correspondent reports that the sit-at-home held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday following a voice message delivered by Simon Ekpa, leader of an arm of the IPOB.

His announcement however was countered by Emma Powerful, head of media and publicity of IPOB. Powerful had urged the concerned people to ignore Ekpa’s order as it did not represent the position of IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Powerful said the sit-at-home would only be observed on 18th and 26th of May, and subsequent days that Kanu would appear in court.

A student of a private secondary school in Enugu, Tochi Ugwu, said, “We were told last Friday to be listening to news to know when we will resume school. I am hopeful that by tomorrow, schools will resume.”

A trader at Obollo-Afor in Udenu LGA, Hilary Odo, said, “Since IPOB members wrote to us individually, warning us not to open our shops on Mondays and other days declared as sit-at-home, we have stopped any business activities on those days. Those permitted by IPOB are food and drug dealers.”

It was also observed that there was no police presence at various security checkpoints from Enugu to Nsukka, a distance of about sixty kilometres.

A driver said, “I drove from Ikem in Isi-Uzo LGA through Nsukka to Enugu without encountering any police checkpoints. I was told that they were stationed at their stations on surveillance.”

However, it was business as usual at Eke Ikem, known for cassava and garri businesses.

A dealer, Nkechi Ezemba, said, “Our problem is the means to transport what we purchased to Enugu. Garri is relatively cheaper today. A measure of it sold for N1200 last Eke day is now N1000.”