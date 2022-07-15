Sowore Attacks Peter Obi For Visiting Babangida

Mr Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Thursday, berated Mr Peter Obi for paying a visit to former military president of Nigeria, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in Minna.

Sowore, on his Twitter handle, displayed a photograph where Obi was discussing with Babangida.

He then tweeted, ‘If you really hate drug barons and dealers, don’t promote one over another. None of them deserved to be called an ‘Elderstateman’. The reason investigative journalist Dele Giwa was murdered by Babagndia was ‘Gloria Okon’. He too ran a drug cartel.

“Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Aliyu Gusau, Abubakar Abdusalam and Ango Abdullahi are Mr Peter Obi’s ‘God fathers’; the people that ruined Nigeria are the ones fronting for him. May it never happen that we will work with these criminals! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

Mr Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

It would be recalled that Mr Obi visited Babangida at his Minna mansion where he consulted him over his presidential race in 2023.