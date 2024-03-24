Tinubu Asked To Emulate Abia Gov Otti By Obeying Court Judgment Stopping Pensions To Ex-govs

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has been asked by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to emulate the “good” example of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State by immediately obeying the judgment ordering the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors, and to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting those involved to collect such “outrageous pensions.”

The judgment, dated November 26, 2019 was delivered by Honourable Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo at the instant of a suit filed by SERAP.

Recall that Governor Otti last week signed into law the bill to repeal ‘The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001’, following the passing by the house of assembly. Under the repealed law, former governors and deputy governors in the state were paid lifetime salaries and got houses in Abia and Abuja.

SERAP in a letter dated March 23, 2024, and signed by its Deputy Director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, told Tinubu that until the judgment is immediately obeyed, former governors and their deputies including those now serving as ministers in his administration and members of the National Assembly who receive pensions would continue to “evade justice for their actions.”

The organisation noted that obeying the judgment would show the sovereignty of the rule of law in Nigeria and go a long way in protecting the integrity of the country’s legal system.

According to SERAP, over N40 billion has reportedly been collected by former governors serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.

The letter read in part: “SERAP agrees with former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s conclusion that states’ pension laws are ‘acts of daylight robbery’, and his call for such laws to be abolished by other state governors.”

“Nigeria’s democracy needs courts so that public officials and private actors including former governors and their deputies collecting life pensions, exotic cars and other allowances from their states can be held accountable for any infraction of Nigerian laws.”

“Immediately obeying the judgment would demonstrate your oft-repeated commitment to the rule of law, and respect for the judiciary as the guardian of justice in this country. A democratic state based on the rule of law cannot exist or function, if the government routinely ignores and/or fails to abide by court orders.”

“Many of the former governors serving as ministers in your administration and as members of the National Assembly are reportedly enjoying pensions from their states while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices.”

“SERAP is concerned that while many Nigerian workers and pensioners have not been paid by state governors for several months and struggle to make ends meet, former governors continue to collect double emoluments and enjoy opulent lifestyles.”

The organisation revealed that based on information at its disposal, former governors that are reportedly receiving double emoluments and “large severance benefits” from their states include: Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano); Kabiru Gaya (Kano); Theodore Orji (Abia).

Others are Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara); Joshua Dariye (Plateau), and Jonah Jang (Plateau).

“At least 22 states starting from Lagos State have reportedly passed life pensions laws for former governors and other ex-public officials. Other states include Akwa Ibom; Edo; Delta; Ekiti; Kano; Gombe; Yobe; Borno; Bauchi; Abia; Imo; Bayelsa; Oyo; Osun; Kwara; Ondo; Ebonyi; Rivers; Niger; Kogi; and Katsina,” SERAP added.