Speakership: ‘They’re Bombarding Us With Calls, Money’ – Reps-Elect Reveals

A House of Representatives member-elect who spoke off-the-record to THE WHISTLER revealed that aspirants for the position of the Speaker of the Federal House are “bombarding” them with incessant “calls and money.”

The member who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the revelation on Tuesday during the ongoing induction for all members-elect in Abuja.

He alleged that, “lobbying of all kinds is going on, we can’t breathe. Meetings upon meetings, caucus this, caucus that.

“I’m at my wit’s end. The intensity is too much,” he said.

Several aspirants have indicated their interests to contest for the position despite the ruling APC anointing some candidates.

The party in a statement issued on Monday at the end of its National Working Committee meeting announced Abass Tajudeen as its preferred choice for the speakership.

The APC spokesman, Felix Morka, who confirmed the endorsement to this paper said, “the decision was authentic” and stands in consonance to the pick made by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The APC is considered a ‘majority minority’ in the House as it controls less number compared to the combined number controlled by the opposition political parties.

Figures obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by THE WHISTLER showed the APC has 178 elected members while the opposition political parties have 182 in the 360 member-house.

A breakdown of the seats won by the opposition political parties showed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has 116 seats, the Labour Party with 35, and the New Nigeria Peoples Democratic, NNPP, won 19 seats.

Also, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, won 5 seats while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, won 2 seats each, the Young Progressive Party, YPP, won 1 seat.

However, the opposition political parties have teamed up to present a common candidate using the majority as speaker.

The Member-elect, who’s from the South-south said the committee which was set up on Monday would do a good job.

Recall the opposition parties appointed member-elect, Nicholas Mutu as Chairman and Victor Ogene as secretary of the 11-mqn committee it set up.

The committee stated afterwards that, “Based on the common pact which our respective political parties have with the Nigerian people, which is to hold the government accountable to the people, we resolved to step into the arena by offering credible and alternative leadership options.

“In keeping with this resole, the ‘Greater Majority’ of the 10th House of Representatives has put together an 11-man committee – complemented by a chairman and secretary – charged with the task of shortlisting, screening and eventual recommendation of the aspirants for the speakership and deputy Speaker positions,” it said in its statement to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The member however refused to state the amount being shared and if he also benefited, noting that, “What’s happening per money across the senators-elect is also happening in the House, that’s what I’m saying.

“As per lobbying, it’s normal for calls but it’s the intensity that some of us are complain about.”