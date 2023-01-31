Starlink Officially Begins Operation In Nigeria

Starlink, the high-speed satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, has finally begun service in Nigeria.
The announcement was made via the company’s official Twitter page.
The arrival of the service makes Nigeria the first African country to receive it.
“Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service”, the tweet read.
Musk had announced in May last year that Starlink had received approval to begin operations in Nigeria.
He subsequently revealed in July that the service would begin operation in August of last year, but that did not pan out.
Five months later, however, the service is finally available to Nigerians which could mean better internet connectivity in rural and suburban areas of Nigeria where internet providers in the country have overlooked.
According to Starlink’s website, it is “ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable”.