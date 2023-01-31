Starlink Officially Begins Operation In Nigeria

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Starlink, the high-speed satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, has finally begun service in Nigeria.

The announcement was made via the company’s official Twitter page.

The arrival of the service makes Nigeria the first African country to receive it.

“Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service”, the tweet read.

Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service! → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2023

Musk had announced in May last year that Starlink had received approval to begin operations in Nigeria.

He subsequently revealed in July that the service would begin operation in August of last year, but that did not pan out.

Five months later, however, the service is finally available to Nigerians which could mean better internet connectivity in rural and suburban areas of Nigeria where internet providers in the country have overlooked.

According to Starlink’s website, it is “ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable”.