Lagos: Owner Of Truck Involved In Ojuelegba Accident To Be Prosecuted

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the prosecution of the truck owner and driver involved in the accident that led to the death of nine persons at the Ojuelegba area of the state on Sunday.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the nine victims were confirmed dead after the truck laden with container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the victims include four adult males, three adult females, one boy child and one female child. However, one adult female was rescued alive and was taken to the trauma centre.

Investigations by LASEMA revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

Sanwo-Olu also directed that the Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks; adding that all the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Monday said that Sunday incident “is one too many and shows the irresponsibility of owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles who under the law should care for other road users.”

Omotoso noted that the State government has zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses.

“The Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses. The driver (Sodiq Okanlawon) and the owner (Wasiu Lekan) of a container which killed three (3) people on the 26th July, 2020, on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja, were prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February, 2022, and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hon. Justice Okikiolu Ighile.

“The State Government will, in a similar manner, ensure that the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the January 29th incident are put on trial for the needless death of our dear citizens.

“This, we hope, will send a strong message to all those who have no regard for other people’s lives that Lagos will not condone their recklessness. They must be stopped, with the strong backing of our laws, because their actions offend our avowed commitment to safety and decency,” he said.

The State government commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones in the accident, and asked that God should grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.