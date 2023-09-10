State Governors Given 7 Days To Disclose Details On Spending Of N2bn Palliative

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the 36 state governors in the country seven days to disclose details on the spending of N2 billion palliative.

The Federal Government recently disbursed N2 billion out of the N5 billion palliative package for each state of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT), to address the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural speech in May, had announced the removal of petrol subsidy, which led to hike in transport fares, food prices, and causing excruciating pains to many Nigerians.

SERAP asked the governors to disclose details on spending of the N2 billion, including the names of beneficiaries and details of the reliefs so far provided with the money.

The organisation noted that Nigerians have the right to know how their states are spending the petrol subsidy relief funds, adding that the governors being ransparent and accountable in the spending of the N2 billion and any subsequent disbursement to their states would help to reduce the risk of corruption, mismanagement, diversion, or opportunism.

SERAP warned that if nothing is done within seven days, it shall take legal actions to compel the governors to comply with its request.

In the open letter dated September 9, 2023 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “It is in the public interest to publish the details on spending of the N2 billion palliative and any subsequent disbursement of funds to your government.”

“The oversight afforded by public access to the details of the spending of the N2 billion palliative and any subsequent disbursement would serve as an important check on the activities of your state and help to prevent abuses of the public trust.”

“The constitutional principle of democracy also provides a foundation for Nigerians’ right to know details on spending of the N2 billion fuel subsidy palliative. Citizens’ right to know promotes openness, transparency, and accountability that is in turn crucial for the country’s democratic order.”

“The effective operation of representative democracy depends on the people being able to scrutinise, discuss and contribute to government decision making, including on the fuel subsidy relief funds.”

“SERAP notes that the removal of subsidy on petrol continues to negatively and disproportionately affect the poor and socially and economically vulnerable Nigerians in several states, undermining their right to adequate standard of living.”

“The Freedom of Information Act, Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights guarantee to everyone the right to information, including about how the N2 billion fuel subsidy relief funds are spent.”

“By the combined reading of the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria, the Freedom of Information Act 2011, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, applicable throughout Nigeria, there are transparency obligations imposed on your state to publish details of spending of the N2 billion fuel subsidy palliative.”

“The Nigerian Constitution, Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s anti-corruption and human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their government’s activities.”

“Your state cannot hide under the excuse that the Freedom of Information Act is not applicable to your state to refuse to provide the details being sought, as your state also has clear legal obligations to provide the information as prescribed by the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and. Enforcement) Act.”

SERAP urged the governors to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to jointly track and monitor the spending of the N2 billion petrol subsidy palliative and any subsequent disbursement of public funds to their states.