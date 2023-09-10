Nigerians React As US President Biden Takes Selfie With Okonjo-Iweala At G20 Summit

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Photo Credit: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

On Sunday, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) disclosed that the United States President Joe Biden took a selfie with her and her team on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

Advertisement

Via her official X platform, she described the move as a surprise and a great moment.

“Some great moments with President Joe Biden @POTUS and also with @JakeSullivan46 National Security Advisor, discussing @WTO reform especially reform of the Dispute Settlement System.

“President Biden surprised us by taking a photo of me, my staff and @JakeSullivan46,” Iweala tweeted.

Following her tweet, some Nigerians besieged her platform with commendation.

RELATED
Economy

AU’s Admission Into G20 Threatens BRICS As Chinese President Xi Boycotts Summit

Nigeria

Nigeria Will Be Major Player In ‘G20 Family’ — Tinubu Assures World Leaders At India Summit

Advertisement

Iweala once served as Nigeria’s coordinating minister of finance and economy.

The G20 summit in India saw the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, drawing reactions from President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Tinubu stated that with the development, Nigeria is eager to collaborate with the rest of the world for the enhancement of the global South.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement