Stay Well-hydrated, Wear Sunshades, Hats While Going Out, NiMet Warns Nigerians Over Heat Waves

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has urged Nigerians to stay well-hydrated and avoid strenuous physical activities, especially during the peak hours between 12 noon and 4pm on Saturday(Today).

NiMet, while giving this advice in its Weather Report released in Abuja on Saturday, also urged Nigerians to wear shades and hats when outdoors.

Advertisement

NiMet stated that the advice became imperative due to the likelihood of heat stress and thunderstorms across various parts of the country on Saturday.

According to NiMet, the heat index over Nigeria is expected to soar, with strong prospects of heat stress in many regions, urging the public to take necessary precautions.

“We advise the public to stay well hydrated. Reduce strenuous physical activities during the peak hours that is between 12 and 4 pm.,” the statement read.

It also urged parents to ensure infants are adequately seated to mitigate the effects of the scorching heat.

Advertisement

NiMet advised the public about strong winds preceding the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, urging them to take adequate precautions.

“Saturday is expected to start with morning thunderstorms in coastal parts of Lagos states, including Niger, Kwara and Kebbi states living in other parts of the South and the North Central, mostly partly cloudy at sunshine intervals to the northern states.

“By afternoon and evening hours, there are better prospects of thunderstorms in the southern and north-central region, including parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kebbi states.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public should take adequate precaution,” the statement said.