Nigeria Politics

2018 Prophecies: APC’s Downfall Near As God On Atiku’s Side

*** Prophet Chukwudi Predicts Setbacks For Melaye, Umahi

By Olu Isaac
L-R: Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, President Muhammadu Buhari
Going by the new year prophecies of Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of the King of Kings Deliverance Ministries in Ebonyi State, the year 2018 is pregnant with adversaries for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chukwudi predicts that the new year will spell doom for the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate, Dino Melaye.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, according to the Man of God, will equally face difficult times in 2018 in his political career, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar can be sure of scaling heights.

“2018 is a jubilation year. God will make things right for people following him. However, there will be calamity for the APC and Atiku Abubakar will have more supporters because God has said he is the next President.

“He (Atiku) is doubtful but I can assure him that God is on his matter,” said Chukwudi.

Of Senator Dino Melaye, the Prophet said “there is serious conspiracy against him because‎ he is a future leader and they want to stop him. He needs to seek the face of God to avoid calamity.

“There are forces from opposition and even in PDP that want to pull down Governor Dave Umahi because of 2019, but if I see him I will tell him what to do.”

Presidents Donald Trump of United States and John Mahaman of Ghana have equally been advised to move closer to God in the new year or face setbacks.

“We prophets are like whistle blowers, people should not be annoyed or afraid when when prophecies do not favour them. We are just pawns in the hands of God,” said Prophet Chukwudi

