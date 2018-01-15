2019: Shehu Sani Slams APC Govs For Supporting Buhari’s 2nd Term Bid

Senator Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central, has carpeted seven governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged second term bid.

Senator said via Twitter, “Seven governors in the Villa asking President Buhari to run at this material time when all hands should be on deck to advise or support him to end the mindless bloodletting and carnage in the country is most unfortunate. Human reasoning and human conscience where art thou?”

Recall that Governors Nasir el-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje, Yahaya Bello, Abubakar Bello, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Geidam and Jibrilla Bindow had on Friday met with President Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The governors had reportedly urged the president to seek re-election in the 2019 election.

Governor El-Rufai was quoted to have said after the meeting, “We believe in Mr President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019; we have no apologies”.