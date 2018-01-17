Abe: APC Constitution Doesn’t Permit Candidate Imposition

Senator Magnus Abe, lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly says the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not allow imposition of candidates for election.

The senator who was speaking during a live programme of a private radio station in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, was reacting to comments credited to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi, had during a recent visit to the state, said the APC will conduct primaries to choose its governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state.

But reacting to the statement on Wednesday, Abe explained that the former governor restated the party’s constitution on the conduct of primaries to nominate a candidate to represent it in the polls next year.

Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, stated that the ultimate goal and effort of every APC member in the state is to see a united party that will wrestle power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

He said: “The Constitution of the party does not allow imposition of candidates. I think he was only restating what we already know. The Constitution of the party will be followed in the decision and affairs of the party.

“As far as I am concerned, the ultimate goal, the concentration and the effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is to be united in one accord.

“Our main objective is how to reclaim our state from the opposition party and give it back to Rivers people. So, I will say that any effort by any member of the party that could lead to achieving that objective should be applauded.”