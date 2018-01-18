APC Claims Political Victory Over Rivers New Year Massacre

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have claimed political victory over the killing of 23 worshipers on New Year’s Day, in Omoku, Rivers State, by its politicisation of the ugly incident.

The APC, in a statement on Wednesday, said Governor Nyesom Wike’s alleged belated visit to families of the victims shows that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi “is naturally ahead of him.”

The Rivers State chapter of the ruling party said for Amaechi and other top members of its party to visit the bereaved families before Wike means that the governor’s visit was just a “huge show because his point man, Johnson Igwedibia alias Don Wani is dead.”

While denying initial claims by Wike that the APC was supporting supposed criminals in the state, the party said:

“It is possible that governor Wike does not see the right picture each time he is in front of a mirror. If he does, then he will at least, acknowledge that he, and not the APC or Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, that believe in triumphing in electoral contests chiefly through the spilling of blood.

“We believe that Nigerians, including the respected Prof. Itsay Sagay who described Nyesom Wike as having climbed on dead bodies to become governor know that much. Need we stress that further?

“We are convinced that governor Wike only went to ONELGA to make a huge show because his point man, Johnson Igwedibia alias Don Wani is dead.

“Why did Gov. Wike not visit ONELGA when the likes of late Chief Christopher Adube, Ward 4 Chairman, late Franklin Obi, Hon. Monday Eleanya and other APC members were gruesomely murdered and beheaded by Don Wani and his gang over the years?

“It is important to make it abundantly clear that there are overwhelming pieces of evidence in public space and hopefully with security agencies confirming that the governor and his party (PDP) commissioned Don Wani to kill APC members in the ONELGA axis. They go beyond the photographs the governor and his key allies appear in with Don Wani.

“As a party, we understand what is happening to governor Wike over his ONELGA burst bubble. The day Wike’s equivalent of Don Wani in the Yeghe axis meets his waterloo, the governor will also visit Bori, gather victims of the Yeghe killer and make donations of blood money to them.

“The message of the APC to governor Wike is that every game comes to an end, one way or the other.

“The way his game has ended in ONELGA is the same way it will end in Yeghe and elsewhere in Rivers State. Trying to drag APC into the fray is manifestly disingenuous and sheer waste of valuable time.

“The APC will never subscribe to anything else than zero tolerance for criminality in all aspects of its engagement with the people.

“Our leaders respect human life, they do not threaten death to anyone like the governor does at the slightest opportunity.

“We, unlike the PDP, have no business with criminals. Hope the governor gets it.”