Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom Meet Behind Closed-Door

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a close-door meeting with Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The reason for the meeting is over the recent killings in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue state.

Not less than 50 people were killed, including children when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked communities in the state.

The governor arrived the villa at about 11:00am and went straight into the president’s office for the meeting.

Recall that President Buhari on Monday ordered Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police, to relocate to Benue state following the attacks.

“More units of the police special forces, counter terrorism units, and conventional policemen are already being deployed to the state as at this time today to comply in totality with the presidential order,” Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson said.