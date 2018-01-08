Benue Massacre: Governor Ortom Declares 3-Day Mourning

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State has declared three days of mourning for the dead victims of the rampageous herdsmen who launched various attacks in different communities in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor disclosed that the mourning period would commence from Tuesday to Thursday, this week, and will end with a church service for the victims at the IBB Square in Makurdi, followed by a mass burial.

The Benue state government said flags would fly at half-mast within the mourning period while work will close at 1:00p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be a work-free day on Thursday being the day for the church service and burial of the victims.