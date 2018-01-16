Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Fani-Kayode Slams CNN Again…Your Reportage Of Herdsmen Killings ‘Shallow, Uninformed’

-Says CNN Reporting 'Fake News'

By Olu Isaac
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode
Dr Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has again flayed the Cable Network News (CNN) over alleged ‘shallow and uninformed’ reportage of killings by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State.

Fani-Kayode flayed CNN chiefly because it classified the Benue killings as a herdsmen-farmers clash.

The former minister accused the media organisation of reporting “fake news”, saying the herdsmen killings are nothing less than “ethnic cleansing and genocide”.

“Amazed about how shallow and uninformed CNN’s report on the Fulani herdsmen was this morning,” Fani-Kayode said via Twitter.

“To reduce cases of ethnic cleansing and genocide to mere “clashes between farmers and herdsmen” and to say that the matter is only about land is dishonest and disingenuous. Fake news!” added the ex-minister.

