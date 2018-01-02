George Weah Offers Cabinet Positions To Opposition

Liberia president-elect, Mr. George Weah, has offered the opposition a chance to be part of his government by asking his opponent to nominate capable candidates for appointment.

Weah in a post on his Facebook page made this known when he visited Vice President Joseph Boakai, his main opponent in the rerun on New Year’s Day.

He said it was “a sign of solidarity and good will”, stressing that the election was over and that Liberia was the true winner.

“I informed him that Liberia is the true winner, and that we must all work collectively in the best interest of our Country,” he wrote.

“I further intimated that he’s a man of impeccable character and experience, and that his expertise will be needed in order to move our Country forward. I further assured him that he will be granted due courtesy according to the law as a statesman and outgoing VP.

“Finally, I did suggest to him to put forth his people that he believes are capable of helping us move Liberia forward. Happy new year to you all,” he wrote.

Boakai, like former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, conceded defeat to Mr Weah even before the final results of the election was announced.

“I reject any temptation of imposing pain, hardship, agony, and uncertainty upon our people. My name will not be used as an excuse for one drop of human blood to be spilled in this country,” he said.

Below is Mr. Weah’s Facebook post.

