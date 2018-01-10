INEC Issues Certificate Of Registration To 21 New Political Parties

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Wednesday issued certificates of registration to twenty-one newly registered parties.

This brings the total number of Political Parties in Nigeria to 68.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu appealed to political parties to adhere strictly to the 2019 Election timetable.

Yakubu warned that the electoral umpire will not hesitate to reject the submission of any party that violates the timelines for the 2019 election.

The commission had on Tuesday announced the 2019 general election time-table and schedule of activities.

According to the announcement, Presidential and National Assembly primaries will begin on August 18 while campaigns will commence on November 18, 2018.

Campaigns for the governorship and state assembly are scheduled to commence on December the 1, 2018.