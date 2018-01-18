Nigeria Now A Lawless Country, Says ‘Common Sense’ Senator

‘Common sense’ Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has dubbed Nigeria as a “lawless country” where there is allegedly no consequence for bad behaviour.

Murray-Bruce, who represents Bayelsa East constituency, expressed repulsion at the manner in which suspected Fulani Herdsmen are killing innocent citizens across the country without being called to order.

Speaking in a video posted on his official Facebook page (OfficialBenBruce), the Senator said Nigerians may have to regard the herdsmen as a terrorist organisation if they continue to cause havoc at will.

Watch below: