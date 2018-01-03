Police Arrest 8 Fulani Herdsmen Over Benue Killings

No less than 8 suspected Fulani Herdsmen have been arrested in connection with the savage killing of 33 people in some Benue State communities.

This was according to the Benue State Police Command which made the disclosure just few hours after some angry protesters blocked some roads in the state’s capital of Markudi.

Moses Yamu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said in a statement on Wednesday that the arrests were made after police operatives in the state engaged the armed herdsmen in a gun battle.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, called for calm, as eight herdsmen – six in Guma and two in Logo (LGAs) – had been arrested in connection with the attacks.

“The Benue State Police Command has recorded attacks on Tomater village in Sengev council ward; Akor village in Nzorov council ward; and Bakin Kwata village in Umanger council ward of Guma LGA by suspected herdsmen, where a total of 17 persons, including seven members of Benue State Livestock Guards were killed, their vehicle burnt and an uncertain number of persons injured in separate attacks between 31/12/2017 and 02/01/2018.

“Again, Agba-Uko near Azege village and Tse-Aga village of Logo LGA experienced the same fate where one person was killed, one motorcycle burnt, and four persons injured. All the injured from both LGAs are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state.

“The Command acted promptly by deploying five combined teams of mobile and conventional Policemen to the scene in Guma, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Emmanuel Adesina, and engaged the armed herdsmen in a gun duel, forcing them to retreat,” read the statement.