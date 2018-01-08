All Set For Mega Rally In Abia – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Abia State mega rally committee chairman, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, has assured APC members and Abians that all is set for the mega rally scheduled to hold on Tuesday at the Umuahia township stadium.

Recall that Abia APC had announced the postponement of its November 11th rally to December because of the Novermber 18, 2017, Anambra governorship election, but later again shifted it to 9th January 2018; this time citing the convenience of its members during the yuletide season.

The APC Chieftain assured everyone that there will not be any more postponements and that all knots have been tied ahead of the historic rally in the state capital.

Hon. Iheanacho who was a former House of Representatives member said they are expecting a great number of people at the rally and that they have put in place necessary plans to contain and secure everyone.

Amongst those expected to grace the occasion are President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo.

Other APC chieftains expected at the rally include the party National chairman, Chief John Oyegun and the Chairman of the Progressives Governor forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Politicians of Abia State extraction Chief are also expected to be present at the rally.

“The Abia mega really will be the first APC rally in the South in 2018 and we want to use it to tell the world that we are ready to take over the Abia Government House and other States Government Houses in the South – East. We also want to use the occasion of the rally to pledge our support for the President Buhari to run for 2019 presidential election.” Abia APC Publicity secretary Mr. Benedict Godson was quoted to have said on Friday.