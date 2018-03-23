Suspected Herdsmen Kill 3 In Fresh Plateau Attack

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed three persons in Dong community of Jos north local government area of Plateau state.

Terna Tyopev, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday in Jos.

According to him, the ugly incident which occurred Thursday night, left some people injured.

“Yesterday at about 7pm, we got information that gunmen invaded Dong community of Jos north and killed three persons,” he said.

“We immediately mobilised our personnel to the area we were able to bring the situation under control. Our men were also stationed in the area to forestall further attacks and break down of law and order.”

The PPRO, who said bodies of the deceased persons had been buried, called on residents of the area to remain calm, law abiding and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

Last week, gunmen attacked same community where three soldiers, two mobile policemen and scores of civilians were killed.