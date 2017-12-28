U.S Finalises Sale of $593m Warplanes To Nigeria

The planned sale of the A29 Super Tucano warplanes by the United States to Nigeria seems to be drawing to a conclusion as the US presents letters of offer and acceptance (LOA) to the Nigerian air force (NAF).

The presentation was made by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, at NAF headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recall that U.S President Donald Trump had months back approved the sale of about the warplanes worth $593m to fight Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Officials of the Trump administration who revealed this said that this was done in other to strengthen Nigeria’s fire power against Boko Haram and other extremists.

Officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Nigeria plans to buy up to 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Colorado-based Sierra Nevada Corp.

During the presentation, Symington expressed the US government’s commitment to helping Nigeria completely end the Boko Haram menace and also eliminate all forms of terrorism that posed threats to peace.

He said NAF’s capacity to fight Boko Haram and other militants could be greatly enhanced by the acquisition of the Super Tucano Aircraft.

The ambassador said US government officials and the NAF representatives would meet in January 2018 to review the LOA before final endorsements by both parties.

Abubakar, while receiving the letter, thanked the US government for its support in the fight against Boko Haram, while assuring Symington of NAF’s commitment to meet the stipulated deadlines.

He also praised the personal commitment of the ambassador to ensuring that the Super Tucano aircraft deal become finalised.