We Will Respond In Seconds If Israel Retaliates— Iran

Amidst the wait for Israel’s response to Iran’s attack, a senior spokesperson for Iran’s military Brig Gen Abolfazl Shekarchi has warned of a stronger response should Israel retaliate.

Israel on Sunday pledged to exact a price on the attack from Iran, although the scope of the attack is unknown.

This move defies the Group of Seven Nations resolution on both countries to maintain peace and de-escalate the further crisis in the Middle East.

Also, the United States has threatened to withdraw its support of Israel should they defy the Group of Seven resolution.

In the wake of the event, Shekarchi warned the G7 group to stop supporting Israel through the official state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

He said, “We remind the heads of state of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to stop supporting the declining child-killing terrorist regime of Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that it is not a warmonger and does not seek to spread the war. The response will be stronger if the regime carries out more severe aggressive acts”.

Also, Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that his country would not wait 12 days to respond to another Israeli attack, but would retaliate in “a matter of seconds.”

Over the weekend Iran launched over 300 strikes against Israel in response to the destruction of its consulate in Damascus on 1 April.