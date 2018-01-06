Wolff: My Book On White House Will End Trump Presidency

Michael Wolff, author of a book a bombshell-filled book on President Donald Trump’s presidency, has suggested that his book will likely bring an end to Trump’s time in the White House.

The book, which paints Trump as mentally unstable and far out of his depth, includes quotes from key President aides expressing serious doubt about his fitness for office.

Speaking to BBC radio, Wolff said the book – “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, was becoming a widespread view.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job.

“Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes’. That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end … this presidency.”

Trump on Friday described the book as “full of lies”, after threats of legal action failed to block its release on Friday.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist,” Trump tweeted.