You’re ‘Life Patron’ Of Fulani Herdsmen, Fani-Kayode Slams Buhari

Dr Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-Aviation Minister, has remained relentless in his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent killing of about 50 people in Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Fani-Kayode, while reacting to Governor Samuel Ortom’s alleged statement that Buhari had “abandoned” the people of his state, claimed that the marauding Fulani Herdsmen are more important to the president than Benue people.

Ortom was quoted as saying, “We specifically demanded that the two officers of the Miyetti Allah, the secretary and the president, be arrested, but unfortunately, they were not arrested. I do not know why the Federal Government has abandoned us.”

Reacting, the former minister said President Buhari would not take measures aimed at punishing the Fulani Herdsmen because he is allegedly their “Life Patron”.

“What did he expect? The Fulani terrorists that are killing his people are Buhari’s kith and kin and footsoldiers. He is their Life Patron.

“They are far more important to him than Benue state!,” Fani-Kayode said via his Twitter handle.

He further said, “We will continue to accuse Buhari of encouraging, supporting, protecting and empowering the Fulani terrorists until he does his duty and stops the genocide, mass murder and ethnic cleansing that they have unleashed on our people. If Osinbajo calls that “politicising”, so be it.”