STRIKE: Sack Education Minister, NANS Tells Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and bring in someone more competent to handle the numerous issues plaguing the education sector.

The NANS President, Sunday Asefon, made the call in a statement on Wednesday, citing that the Minister is ill-equipped to handle the ministry, and that he lacks empathy for the predicament of the Nigerian students.

“It is therefore abundantly clear that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, lacks the capacity required to manage such an important ministry as the Ministry of Education. He has shown over the years his lack of capacity, know-how, and adequate understanding of the complexity of educational management.

“This development calls to question his qualification to be appointed as minister of education in the first place. His total lack of compassion and empathy for the plight of Nigerian students speak volumes,” he said.

Asefon noted that ASUU has been on strike for a total of 18 months under Adamu’s leadership, adding that it brings forth the importance of relieving him of his position as Minister.

“Since he became minister ASUU has gone on strike for almost 18 months cumulatively and the entire educational structure of our tertiary education system is in total shamble under his watch.

“It is therefore imperative to call on the President to immediately relieve him of his duty in the ministry and bring in a more competent hand, educated, experienced, physically fit, and willing enough to begin the process of salvaging the debris of the collapse of education system in Nigeria with the hope of rebuilding it,” he said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14th 2022 to compel the government to fulfill its demands.

The Union, in a statement, announced a four-week extension to the strike on August 1st 2022 after a National Executive Council meeting.

“Following the extensive deliberations and taking cognisance or government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) , NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the oust standing issues.

“The rollover strike action is with effect from 12:01am on Monday August 1,2022,” the statement read.