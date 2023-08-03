Subsidy: Enugu Residents Express Disapproval Over Suspension Of Labour Protest

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The suspension of protests over harsh economic policies of President Bola Tinubu by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress betrays the majority of Nigerians.

Advertisement

Enugu residents who spoke with THE WHISTLER on Thursday said the protests ought to have continued until the pump price of PMS is returned to what it was before President Bola Tinubu took over on May 29, 2023, or if physical measures to cushion the impacts are implemented. Tinubu had on assumption of office announced the removal of fuel subsidy, which triggered the price of PMS from N230 to N617.

Amechi Eze said, “I know there is a court order restraining the organised Labour from going on strike. But I see no reason why such should be obeyed because governments at all levels do not obey court orders but they know how to rush to courts to seek constitutional rights when matters go agaisnt them. I personally wanted the protests to continue, including indefinite strike actions.”

Chinweike Ogbu, a unionist, said, “Labour shouldn’t have rescinded because the masses believe Labour is our last hope. But this Labour is no more biting as it used to be. They said they held a fruitful discussion with the president. How fruitful is the discussion for Nigerian masses? This is a sell-out.”

Barr Ben Nwoye, former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Enugu State, said, “Labour did well to have obeyed the court order. It is true that ahead of removing the subsidy, the fundamentals ought to have been carried out, such as making our refineries functional. But Labour suspending the protests after meeting with the president means that they might have seen the sincerity in his submission. It is good to give him the benefit of doubts. Again, protest is different from strike. Labour protested yesterday, not strike.”

Alex Eze, student of mass communication, said, “Ex-president Buhari kept promising to fix our refineries for eight years. He left as the nation’s petroleum minister, but achieved nothing. Tinubu won’t be any different. Tinubu is doing as if he’s not prepared for this job. He would have started by fixing at least one of our refineries or shown commitment towards fixing them.”

Advertisement

Charles Ogbu, a lawyer, said, “Labour was not serious. They would have collaborated with Civil Society Organizations. Labour cannot demonstrate effectively over subsidy without involving other relevant bodies or unions because it is a matter concerning everybody. What they did yesterday is only in their interest. So we remain where we are. If salaries are increased or palliatives provided, the masses won’t benefit optimally. It will only be for government employees. So, Labour should expand its scope by involving relevant unions if they are simply not acting a script.”

Recall that the organised Labour on Thursday announced that it had suspended its protests after holding a ‘fruitful discussion with the government’.