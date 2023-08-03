Niger Military Gives Politicians Deadline To Return Vehicles As Biden Marks Country’s Independence Day, Insists On Democracy

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… France Evacuates Over 1,000 Citizens, Foreigners

Advertisement

The military junta in the Niger Republic under the aegis of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) has ordered all political appointees in the ousted government of President Mohamed Bazoum to return vehicles in their custody latest 12:00 p.m on August 04, 2023 — a day after the country’s 63rd Independence Day

This was disclosed in its communiqué dated August 2, 2023.

The council emphasized that “all holders of State vehicles belonging to suspended institutions such as HRPR (High Representative of the President of the Republic), ANEC (Agence pour l’Economie des Conférences), directors of cabinet, advisers and transversal advisers” must return the vehicles to the presidential palace and to the administrative garage no later than the set time and date.

The tense political situation in Niger has resulted in evacuation efforts by other countries with France military evacuating 1,079 French and other foreign nationals as of today, according to AFP.

The junta which ousted Bazoum has ignored the directive given to them by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the release of the president to restore democracy or be ready for use of force.

Advertisement

Mali and Burkina Faso have declared solidarity with the junta and the council’s Vice President, Lieutenant General Army Mody Salifou], had visited Mali on Wednesday for bilateral talks with its head of State, Colonel Goita Assimi.

Meanwhile, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, while celebrating Niger’s independence today, said the country is facing a grave challenge to its democracy.

In a statement published on the White House website, Biden called for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released and for the preservation of Niger’s democracy.

“In this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance. The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections—and that must be respected.

“Defending fundamental democratic values, and standing up for constitutional order, justice, and the right of peaceful assembly, are essential to the partnership between Niger and the United States,” he added.