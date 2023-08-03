NIGER COUP: Nigerian Forces Yet To Receive Order For Military Action – Defence Headquarters

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) said it has yet to receive an order to commence military action against the military junta in Niger Republic.

The AFN made the revelation against the backdrop of a leaked document purportedly showing that the Nigerian military is preparing to implement the orders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to forcefully restore democracy in Niger Republic.

The document revealed the deployment of a tri-service consisting of the Navy, Army, and Airforce to convene at the Sokoto border in northwest of Nigeria.

But the AFN denied the claim in a

a statement dated August 2, and signed by Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusua, Acting Director of Defence Information

“The attention of the has been drawn to an online report stating that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is assembling its forces for military action in the Republic of Niger.

“The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the Military Junta in Niger”.

The AFN took into account the ongoing interventions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its committee of military chiefs to resolve the political instability in Niger.

It read, “Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the Government of the Republic of Niger to constitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium”.

The AFN also reminded the public that the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is still holding an extraordinary meeting in Abuja to discuss the political situation in Niger and is expected to submit their plans to the committee of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

On Wednesday, mixed reactions trailed the leaked document as Nigerians feared that a Top Secret Document (TSA) exposed to the public is likely to endanger the lives of frontline soldiers already deployed to Sokoto, a state bordering the Niger Republic to the North.

The leaked document conveyed the strength of personnel to be deployed, the estimated time for deployment, and the location as Sokoto State.

The document, however, left out the nature of weapons to be used for the operation, which according to some Nigerians is likely to cause lesser consequences should the document be true.

ECOWAS, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, had threatened military intervention if the military juntas disobeyed its order to reinstate the hitherto democratic government which it overthrew on July 6.