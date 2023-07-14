Subsidy Removal: N70b Palliative For National Assembly Members Insensitive – CSO

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has condemned the palliative measures announced by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

CISLAC in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani on Friday expressed concerns over the transparency of the disbursement process.

The group decried the imbalance in the allocation of the palliative fund noting that 469 legislators get about N24 million each, while the more vulnerable public beneficiaries get N8000 each monthly.

The group said, “It is expected that the fiscal space created by the subsidy withdrawal must be provided for wider public goods and the resources saved could be reallocated to those groups most affected by the reform by adopting complementary measures.

“More worrisomely, a breakdown of the amended N819.5 billion supplementary budget shows that N500 billion is set aside for palliatives to cushion the effect of recent fuel subsidy removal, N185 billion for the Ministry of Works and Housing to alleviate the impact of the flooding disaster suffered in the country in 2022 on road infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones, N19.2 billion for the Ministry of Agriculture to ameliorate the massive destruction to farmlands across the country during the flooding experienced last year; N35 billion to the National Judicial Council; N10 billion to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for critical projects; and N70 billion for the National Assembly to support the working conditions of new members.

“There is a seeming lack of clarity and sincerity of purpose behind this sharing formula and its illogical rationale as a further breakdown suggests that each of the 469 legislators gets about N24 million each, while the more vulnerable public beneficiaries get N8000 each monthly.

“The insensitivity behind this is alarming, particularly in light of the country’s growing and unsustainable debt profile. At this crucial time of post-covid recovery when the increasing cost of governance underpinned by high personnel and overhead costs are weighing down on the federation purse; steps should be taken towards restructuring and rationalizing government parastatals, agencies and commissions to address these costs; 30% of the annual budgets barely goes into capital projects; the government has never achieved more than 40% budget performance; and domestic and local debts are piling.

“The concerns about the transparency of palliative disbursement processes are cogent as Nigerians have a fresh memory of palliative administrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In more recent times, we have witnessed the inefficiency and lack of transparency that trailed interventions like the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Microfinance Bank SME/Household loan and Anchor Borrower’s Programme, just to mention a few.

“There needs to be a guarantee of transparency and accountability in the administration of these new palliatives, if we are to proceed with this decision. The funds should be administered through the 774 local governments at N1.4 trillion per LGA, with each setting up a committee that will consist of community leaders, civil society groups, religious leaders and political leaders for effective monitoring,” the statement added.