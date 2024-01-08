Super Eagles Lose To Guinea In Pre-AFCON Friendly

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Super Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat to Guinea in their last friendly match before the Nations Cup.

The team is rounding up their preparations for the 34th Nations Cup in Ivory Coast, which starts on Saturday.

Jose Peseiro handed Stanley Nwabili his first start in goal with William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel saddled with the responsibility of defending.

The likes of Raphael Onyedika, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Umar Sadiq and Alhassan Yusuf completed the cast that started the game.

The team defeated an unnamed club 12-0 on Sunday but they failed to replicate the performance against Guinea.

Jose Peseiro’s men started the game well but the likes of Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze failed to finish off their chances.

Guinea took the lead in the 14th minute to stun the Super Eagles.

Moses Simon was presented with an opportunity to equalise from the spot when Sodiq Umar was fouled in the box.

The Nantes star missed from the spot as Guinea goalkeeper saved his effort.

Facinet Conte made it 2-0 for Guinea in the 64th minute as the Super Eagles struggled to find the back of net.

Peseiro responded with a triple change as Omeruo, Onyedika and Awaziem made way for Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka.

The changes failed to inspire the team as Guinea held on to earn the bragging rights.

The Guineans are also preparing for the Nations Cup and they have been paired with Cameroon, Gambia and Senegal in Group C.

The Super Eagles have now failed to win their last three matches ahead of the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.