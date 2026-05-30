Otti Reaffirms Commitment To Workers’ Welfare, Security, Fiscal Discipline

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Abia state Governor Dr Otti has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, women empowerment, social protection, security, and fiscal discipline.

Speaking during his third anniversary parade at the Umuahia Township Stadium

On Friday, May 29, 2026, Governor Otti stated that civil servants and retirees now receive their salaries and pensions promptly, while intervention programmes have continued to support women, vulnerable groups, and persons with disabilities.

He described the occasion as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the transformation of the State, noting that democracy has given the people the opportunity to shape their future through good governance.

Governor Otti stated that immediately after assuming office in 2023, his administration commenced decisive actions to restore confidence in governance, beginning with environmental sanitation efforts in Aba.

The Governor noted that the administration has since recorded major achievements across critical sectors, especially in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, transportation, power, agriculture, security, and civil service reforms.

Governor Otti reaffirmed that his government has completed 414 road projects covering over 800 kilometres, while an additional 82 roads spanning more than 200 kilometres are nearing completion across the State.

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On healthcare and education, the Governor disclosed that nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals have been recruited, while over 277 primary healthcare centres have been retrofitted and functionalized under his project Ekwueme Initiative and the WHO impact project. He added that the government has consistently allocated 15 percent of the annual budget to health and not less than 20 percent to education.

Governor Otti further revealed that 5,394 teachers were recruited last year, while 4,000 teachers are currently being recruited following the sharp increase in school enrollment under the free and compulsory basic education policy.

The State Chief Executive also highlighted the administration’s investments in youth empowerment, technology, sports, transportation, and environmental sanitation. He said that thousands of youths have been trained in software engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other ICT-related skills through programmes such as TechRise, while over N300 million has been earmarked to support technology-driven enterprises.

Gov. Otti further noted that the declaration of emergency on waste management in 2023 has greatly improved environmental sanitation across the State through the activities of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA.

On transportation and power, Governor Otti said that the newly commissioned Prof. Nnenna Oti Central Bus Terminal, electric buses, bus shelters, and improved road infrastructure have transformed the transport sector and reduced the burden of commuting on residents.

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The Governor added that the ongoing reforms in the energy sector are already attracting private investors and manufacturers into the State, while the digitisation of land administration and implementation of the Certificate of Occupancy in 30 Days policy have improved transparency and boosted confidence in the real estate sector.

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, women empowerment, social protection, security, and fiscal discipline. He stated that civil servants and retirees now receive their salaries and pensions promptly, while intervention programmes have continued to support women, vulnerable groups, and persons with disabilities.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribeole and the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Ngozi Felix said that Abia State is witnessing a historic rebirth under the administration of Governor Otti, adding that the people of Abia rejected politics of excuses and chose competence, accountability, and visionary leadership in 2023.

They appreciated the administration’s commitment to gender inclusion, merit-based appointments, and human capital development, saying that the Governor has earned himself a second term in office.

In their goodwill messages, member representing Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency, Chief Ginger Onwusibe ,Chief Chris Uche (SAN) and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa commended Governor Otti’s leadership style and developmental strides, and described the administration as visionary and transformational.