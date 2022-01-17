Support Efforts To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Cancel Sit-At-Home, IPOB Told

Constant sit-at-home orders in Southeast make the exercise lose its strength, values and flavour, the convener of Maka Odimma Ndigbo told THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Kanayo Chukwumezie said the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra should key into the efforts of Mazi Mbazulike Amaechi and other Igbo leaders towards finding a way for Nnamdi Kanu.

Chukwumezie said, “Anything that is made common loses its strength and taste no matter how good and beautiful. An Igbo proverb says that a masquerade that stays out for too long becomes a caricature for children.

“The sit-at-home has proven to be a very effective and potent weapon initially, but is fast losing flavour because of its regular occurrences. It is supposed to be for the agitation of Biafra, but its only being implemented in the five Southeast states makes it seem unserious. Also Igbos from these states living outside the five states do not observe it.

“Who is losing? It is not impossible for Igbos worldwide to agree on a day to stay home. Doing such once a year from now until demands are made will send a stronger signal than these numerous sit-at-homes that affect our patriots that operate from our home states. Some are even relocating to other states.

“Also many groups have exerted positive pressures on President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration politically; the latest and most formidable being the one led by Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

“I am joining him to call on IPOB to end the various sit-at-home calls and allow for other pressures to get Nnamdi Kanu out. Then Igbos should come together and speak with one voice because as an ethnic group, the Igbo deserve fair treatment and justice. Same applies to all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.”

Maka Odimma Ndigbo is composed of Igbo patriots fighting for economic and political emancipation of the Igbo nation.

Our correspondent reports that business activities in southeast may be grounded from Monday to Thursday, as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court on 18th, 29th and 20th of this month. Mondays are traditionally being observed as sit-at-home in his honour as imposed by IPOB.