Rivers Police Investigate DPO Wike Accused Of Owning Illegal Refinery

Rivers State Police Command says it has started investigating the Rumuji Divisional Police Officer linked to illegal refining of crude oil in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Sunday said the “officer has been redeployed and a panel headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police inaugurated to investigate the matter.”

Ms Iringe-Koko noted that the outcome of the investigation will be made public, and the officer “punished appropriately if the allegations are confirmed.”

According to the statement, the police commissioner, Friday Eboka, will not spare personnel linked to oil bunkering activities despite the position of the officer.

The redeployment of the DPO comes less than 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike demanded the police commissioner to redeploy police officers involved in illegal refining activities in Rivers state.

“It’s unfortunate for this country how security people will be involved in illegal bunkering. I can’t believe it. Mr CP, I thank you for transferring the DPO in Rumuji, who owns a refinery.

“But the man must leave here, not be transferred. He must leave this state. I can’t be Governor here and the security man owns an illegal refinery. No, it is not possible,” Mr Wike had told the commissioner.