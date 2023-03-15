Supreme Court Confirms Authentic Labour Party Guber Candidate In Plateau

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the nomination of Dr Patrick Dakum as the authentic candidate of the Labour party ahead of the governorship election in Plateau state.

Advertisement

Before the apex court passed its verdict, it dismissed an appeal filed against Dakum’s candidacy by one of the LP governorship aspirants, Ambassador Yohanna Margif.

Appearing before the court on Wednesday, Margif’s lawyer, Mr Opeyemi George Ojo, urged the 5-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Inyang Okoro to allow his appeal against Dakum.

At the lower court, the lawyer had claimed that his client won the LP governorship election and never withdrew from the race.

But LP countered him by telling the courts that a fresh election was held after Margif voluntarily tendered a letter of withdrawal to the Independent National Electoral Commission, adding that Dakum emerged after a fresh poll was conducted.

Both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal had affirmed Dakum as the valid candidate of the LP based on the fresh elections that were held, prompting Margif to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

Advertisement

Passing its judgement, the apex court said Margif’s application was done out of time.

The panel also agreed with the findings of the lower courts.

Subsequently, the appellant withdrew his application and the panel dismissed it thereby affirming Dakum’s candidacy.