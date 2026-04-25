2027: Hayatu-Deen Urges Coalition Unity To Unseat APC

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A leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has called for a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that Nigeria’s mounting challenges require a coordinated and collective response.

Hayatu-Deen made the call on Saturday while speaking on the sidelines of the National Opposition Summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The development economist, banker and public policy expert said the scale and complexity of the country’s current problems go beyond the capacity of any single party or individual to address.

He stressed that unity among opposition forces is no longer optional but imperative if Nigerians are to be presented with a credible and viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigeria is at a defining moment,” Hayatu-Deen said. “The deepening insecurity, the crushing cost of living and the steady erosion of democratic space demand a collective response. This is not about personal ambition, it is about national rescue.”

He cautioned that continued fragmentation within the opposition would only entrench the status quo and prolong the hardship faced by millions of Nigerians.

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According to him, political leaders must move beyond rhetoric and demonstrate a genuine commitment to collaboration, sacrifice and shared purpose.

At the summit, Hayatu-Deen held consultations with key opposition figures, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who hosted the gathering, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

He also met with the summit’s conveners, Professor Jerry Gana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kashim Imam, engagements that observers say signal growing momentum toward opposition alignment ahead of the next election cycle.

Hayatu-Deen noted that the 2027 elections present a critical opportunity to reset Nigeria’s trajectory, but warned that such an outcome would depend on the willingness of opposition leaders to place national interest above partisan and personal considerations.

“Nigerians are looking for leadership that is empathetic, unifying and capable of delivering real change,” he added. “That responsibility rests on all of us in the opposition to come together and rise to the occasion.”

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Reaffirming his commitment to the ADC, the former presidential aspirant pledged to work with party leaders, stakeholders and like-minded Nigerians to build a broad-based coalition focused on restoring security, stabilising the economy and rebuilding public trust in democratic institutions.

At the summit, the former presidential aspirant held consultations with key opposition leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, host of the gathering, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

He also engaged with the summit’s conveners, Professor Jerry Gana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kashim Imam, signalling growing momentum toward opposition alignment.

Hayatu-Deen further noted that the 2027 elections present a critical opportunity to reset Nigeria’s trajectory, but only if opposition leaders are willing to place national interest above partisan and personal considerations.

“Nigerians are looking for leadership that is empathetic, unifying and capable of delivering real change. That responsibility rests on all of us in the opposition to come together and rise to the occasion,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to the ADC, Hayatu-Deen pledged to work with party leaders, stakeholders and like-minded Nigerians to build a broad-based coalition focused on restoring security, stabilising the economy and rebuilding public trust in democratic institutions.