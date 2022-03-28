Tanker Drivers’ Chairman, Salmon Oladiti, Donates Patrol Van To Oyo NSCDC 

The National Chairman of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers, Salmon Oladiti, has donated a patrol van to the Female Special Squad of the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The donation was announced in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Oyindamola Okuneye.

She said the vehicle was donated to the FSS at the state headquarters of the command by the PTD chairman on Monday.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Michael Adaralewa, commended the Oyo State government for their support to the corps and also asked for more from the government of the Pacesetter State.

The statement read, “The operations vehicle was presented to the Command Female Special Squad by the National chairman of PTD in order to operationalize the Safe School Initiative of the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.”

He also advised the leader of the Female Special Squad in the state to ensure that the vehicle is put into good use for the benefit and protection of the people of the state.

Speaking during the handing over of the operational vehicle to the FSS, the

Commander of the squad, Deputy Superintendent of Corps, Adesewa Ibrahim, lauded the donor and urged individuals and corporate bodies to emulate Oladiti.