TB Joshua: Synagogue Reacts To ‘Succession Battle’ Report

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has debunked reports which claimed there is a ‘succession battle’ regarding who replaces its late founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun(TB) Joshua.

It issued the rebuttal on Thursday via its Facebook page.

Recall that the church had stated that TB Joshua (57) passed on after speaking to the congregation on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Reacting to the said report, the church urged its followers to ignore it.

It assured that the church’s decisions would be based on the instructions passed on by the late founder.

Read the full statement below.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article published in This Day Newspaper on Wednesday July 14th 2021 titled: ‘Synagogue: Succession Battle Begins as THISDAY Interview is Cited as Evidence.

“The contents of the article regarding an alleged ‘succession battle’ are completely false and should therefore be disregarded. We want to inform the general public that there is no succession battle at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). We are sons and daughters of love and shall continue to let love lead as we follow the instructions laid down by Prophet TB Joshua.

“Thank you for your prayers and support as we continue to honour the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.”