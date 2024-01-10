T.B. Joshua: Top Nigerian Pastors Divided On BBC Documentary

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two Nigerian preachers have taken divergent positions on a three-part documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which revealed alleged atrocities and sexual crimes attributed to the late founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope B. Joshua.

The pastors are Prophet Joshua Iginla of Champions Royal Assembly, Kubwa, Abuja and Pastor Sunday Adelaja of the Embassy Of God Church, Ukraine.

SCOAN has also replied to BBC, maintaining that the documentary is weird and fictional.

“BBC World Services investigative unit, code-named ‘Africa Eye,’ came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.

“BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.” SCOAN public affairs director, Mr Dare Adejumo, said in a statement.

But Adelaja, on Wednesday, said he has “said the same things in the BBC documentary and even more while T.B Joshua himself was still alive.”

He agreed with the BBC documentary relating to the alleged atrocities of the late church founder with his former members.

“However despite all of this, my greatest revelation from the BBC documentary is that T.B Joshua is only a colored picture of most of Nigerian and African one-man churches,” Adelaja stated via his official Facebook page.

Adelaja seized the opportunity to criticize churches founded by Nigerians, alleging they enslaved their members.

“All you saw in the documentary is a daily occurrences in most African churches. They might have different atrocities and practices but their spirit is the same.

The cleric wrote, “The worst of all is that the victims, the enslaved members will defend their slave masters to the very end.

“They’ll rather blame and curse you who is trying to open their eyes than question themselves.

It’s a fact that Nigerian model of Christianity majorly has nothing to do with Jesus Christ or biblical Christianity. T.B Joshua is today still at the heart of almost every church in most of Africa, his spirit and shadow looms larger in African churches than the spirit of Christ.

“Some will argue that T.B Joshua was still much better than most of the famous living pastors from Africa today.

“Every church will rather invent their own cult like doctrines which they teach to believers at the new believers classes. Nothing to do with the historical universally accepted biblical doctrines of the Christian faith.”

However, Iginla, on his part, stated that the legacy and great impact of the late SCOAN founder will remain fresh in memories unto generations unborn.

“There is no great legacy of impact without a great vessel greatly used by a great God.

“Unapologetically speaking, our beloved Prophet TB Joshua was and still is a great vessel of impact greatly used by God.

“Nothing can erase your legacy, and neither can anything puncture the greatness of your impact upon innumerable lives,” he stated via his Facebook page .

According to Iginla, those who have taken the position of God as agents of judgment(referring to BBC and others), who feel they are without sin should keep casting stones, adding that “the stones will still become the building cornerstones to further announce T.B. Joshua’s legacy and undeniable great impact.”

“In such a generation where social media is now the Holy Spirit of many, lies have become truth and truth has become lies—may God help us and lead us!

Iginla said as much as he is church doesn’t support or identify with sin, what’s the essence of allegations about the dead when they’re not there to defend themselves?

“Let the dead rest in peace.You remain a great kingdom general of faith who reflects love and humility,” Iginla added.