Tech Giants At War: Huawei Dares Trump, To Rival Google After Android Ban

Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei Technologies Co. is not frightened by its mobile phone’s recent restriction from the use of Android operating system by Google.

Google had blocked Huawei phones from some updates on its Android system in response to the U.S Government’s recent addition of the telecoms firm among companies that American businesses cannot trade with.

The Trump administration reportedly placed Huawei on its “entity list” after its trade talks with China stalled.

The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker, however, announced on Wednesday that it will be rolling out its own operating system in few months’ time.

The tech giant plans to replace Google’s Android system on its smartphones, computers, tablets, televisions, cars and smart wearable devices.

“The Huawei operating system will be rolled out at the earliest this autumn and at the latest next spring,’’ Yu Chengdong, the companies consumer unit chief executive told Phoenix iFeng Tech on Tuesday.

– U.S ‘Underestimates’ Our Abilities

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei had warned on Tuesday that the U.S government was underestimating the company’s competence.

Zhengfei boasted that no tech company in the world could catch-up to its 5G technology in the near future.

“The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength,” he told Chinese state media yesterday.