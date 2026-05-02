Teni, Ice Prince Reveal Struggles Behind Weight Loss Journeys

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Nigerian singers Teni Makanaki and Ice Prince have opened up about the intense physical and mental demands behind their recent weight loss transformations, sparking widespread conversations on social media about body image and celebrity pressure.

Teni recently triggered online reactions after fans noticed her slimmer appearance in a promotional video for her new song Zion featuring Olamide. Dressed in a fitted red outfit, the singer’s transformation drew mixed reactions, with some fans expressing concern over her rapid change in physique.

Responding to criticism on X, Teni dismissed speculation, saying people would understand her journey if they knew what she went through. She also clarified that her weight loss was achieved through discipline, exercise, and strict dieting, not surgery.

In a similar revelation, Ice Prince detailed his own lifestyle overhaul while announcing his upcoming album. The rapper outlined a strict routine that includes eliminating sugar, alcohol, soda, bread, and pasta, alongside regular exercise, structured meal plans, and disciplined sleep habits.

He further shared that he incorporates practices such as intermittent fasting, daily reading, and a commitment to a drug-free lifestyle as part of his transformation journey.

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The candid disclosures from both artists have since generated debate online, with fans applauding their discipline while others highlighted the growing pressure on entertainers to maintain certain body standards in the public eye.