Tertiary Institutions May Increase Fees As FG Asks Councils To Generate ‘More Revenue’

Federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria are likely to increase tuition fees following an appeal to their governing councils to think outside the box and endeavor to generate more revenue.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the appeal while inaugurating the governing councils of 14 newly established tertiary institutions in Abuja on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Minister inaugurated eight new Federal Polytechnics and six new Colleges of Education.

“It is evident that government cannot provide all the funds required to run Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, Councils should think out of the box and endeavour to generate more revenue, outside government allocations,” he said.

He also suggested that the governing councils could seek funding from philanthropic organizations or through endowments.

“In this regard, Councils should enlist the support of philanthropic organisations, individuals and other sources of revenue through endowment for additional funding of their institutions, he said.

The minister further warned that in the event that any of the councils are found to be corrupt or incompetent, the President would not hesitate to dissolve such a council.

The Minister urged members of the councils to imbibe best practices in carrying out their duties and congratulated them on their appointments.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the government approved the establishment of the tertiary institutions because the states where they are located previously had none.

“This government approved the establishment of additional Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in State where there is none.

“Hopefully all states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory will be covered by the end of this administration,” he said.